His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the ordinary meeting held by the Council this afternoon at its headquarters in the Emiri Diwan.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers praised the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, “may God protect him.”At the opening session of the general debate of the seventy-sixth session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held yesterday in New York, and the clear visions and positions contained in the speech, characterized by frankness, wisdom and foresight towards various regional and international issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue as the central issue, and positive developments In Libya during the past year, the Yemeni crisis, the Syrian issue, the future of the peace process in Afghanistan, the issue of returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran, as well as issues of addressing the Corona (Covid-19) pandemic, combating terrorism and addressing its causes, climate change and cybersecurity, as well as what was expressed His Highness expressed the need to resolve differences between countries through dialogue based on common interests and mutual respect, which was embodied in the Al-Ula Declaration issued by the leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf last January.

The Council stressed that the participation of His Highness the Emir in the current session of the United Nations General Assembly has acquired special importance this year, in light of the follow-up and appreciation of the leaders of the countries and peoples of the world for the effective and successful Qatari move on the international arena in order to settle disputes by peaceful means and affirm the principle of collective security and protection of peoples From the dangers of wars and the repercussions of political crises, and the constructive efforts and contributions made by the State of Qatar in this field, and the humanitarian aid and assistance it has provided in many countries of the world, in particular the evacuations from Afghanistan and the provision of aid to the Afghan people.

The Council welcomed what His Highness the Emir of Qatar announced in his speech yesterday, about the opening of the United Nations House in Doha soon, after Doha became the capital of international multilateral action in our region, and in light of the distinguished relationship between the State of Qatar and the international organization, close cooperation and the establishment of exemplary partnerships between them. In various fields, His Highness pledged to continue contributing to the support of the United Nations entities, considering that Qatar’s bet on international institutions and multilateral cooperation is a strategic bet.

Then the Council listened to the explanation given by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and the Council affirmed the continuation of work with the measures and precautionary measures that have been taken in order to combat this epidemic.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of taking the necessary measures to issue a draft law regulating health care services within the state, after the Council reviewed the recommendations of the Shura Council in this regard.

Second – Approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Interior regarding specifying the national address data for making judicial announcements and official notifications.

Third – The Council of Ministers, through the presentation presented by His Excellency the President of the Planning and Statistics Authority, reviewed the progress made in implementing the strategic plans of government agencies for the second quarter (April-June), in which he addressed the progress of programs and projects at the overall level of ministries and at the level of each entity, and the most important outputs and progress achieved. In implementing the projects of those plans, their objectives and the most prominent challenges, His Excellency the Prime Minister directed the ministries to work on implementing appropriate solutions and treatments to meet these challenges, and to cooperate with the Planning and Statistics Authority regarding the follow-up of the implementation of projects.