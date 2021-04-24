Qatar will host the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 ™ at the Opera House in the Cultural Village of Katara in Doha on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, starting at nine o’clock in the evening local time.

A limited number of officials will attend the tournament, hosted by Qatar, with 23 Arab teams participating in it, in line with the precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus “Covid 19” n, according to the FIFA website.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 ™ will be held at the end of this year and is an ideal opportunity to test operations and facilities ahead of the first edition of the World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab World. The final match will be held on December 18, coinciding with the National Day of the State of Qatar.

Tournament matches will be organized at 6 of Qatar 2022 stadiums, and a number of these stadiums have hosted matches in recent tournaments hosted by the State of Qatar, while others are witnessing the final stages of construction work.

The list of participating teams in the tournament includes Qatar, the host country, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

More details about the tournament schedule and schedule of matches will be announced later.