His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received a phone call from His Excellency Mr. Anthony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the recent Israeli attacks on worshipers on the Temple Mount and the attack on the besieged Gaza Strip.

His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during the call, the need for the international community to act urgently to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

His Excellency reaffirmed the firm position of the State of Qatar on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the exercise of their religious rights and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.