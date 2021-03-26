His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the State of Qatar welcomes the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a ceasefire in Yemen.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account: I confirmed during a phone call today with my brother, the Saudi Foreign Minister, that the State of Qatar welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiative to cease fire in Yemen, and the completion of Gulf and international efforts to find a political solution that ends the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.