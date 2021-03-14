His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Doha with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Head of the Afghan Taliban’s Political Bureau, and His Excellency Mr. Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the security and political tracks in the intra-Afghan negotiations hosted by Doha, in addition to following up on the latest developments in the peace agreement in Afghanistan, and issues of common concern.