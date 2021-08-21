HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received today a phone call from HE Mrs. Sigrid Kaag, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, the follow-up to the evacuation of civilians, and the latest field developments in Afghanistan, in both its security and political aspects.

During the call, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of protecting civilians and the need to intensify the necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation, and to seek a comprehensive political settlement that guarantees a peaceful transfer and transfer of power in Afghanistan, in line with the gains made by the Afghan people.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands thanked the State of Qatar for its effective contribution to the evacuation of civilians in Afghanistan and its unremitting efforts in the peace process in the region.