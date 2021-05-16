His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the recent Israeli attacks, starting with the events in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, passing through the attacks on worshipers on the Temple Mount, and ending with the recent attack on the besieged Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar’s position rejecting these attacks and renewed the State of Qatar’s standing by the Palestinian brothers and its categorical rejection of infringing upon Islamic sanctities.

His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

For his part, Dr. Ismail Haniyeh appreciated the stance of the State of Qatar, the government and people, on the Palestinian issue, especially in recent events, stressing the importance of this role and the importance of a unified Arab position at this important moment in the history of the Palestinian people’s struggle.