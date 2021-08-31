The Government Communications Office clarified the interactive travel procedures for the Coronavirus “Covid-19” to know the documents required to facilitate the entry process through the ports of the State of Qatar.

And he demanded, through his Twitter account, to visit the Government Communications Office website to find out the required documents and travel preparations to facilitate the entry process through the ports of the State of Qatar and to view the interactive travel procedures guide for Covid-19, which is updated periodically in accordance with the approved procedures in the country.

COVID-19 Interactive Travel Procedure Guide:

1- Are you a Qatari citizen, resident in the State of Qatar, or a citizen of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries?

2- Have you completed the vaccination with one of the following vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health:

Pfizer/Biontech (Comernate), Moderna (Spikefax), AstraZeneca (Covishield/Oxford/Vaxephrya), Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, or Sinaform*?

– Or have you recovered from COVID-19 in the State of Qatar or in one of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council during the past 12 months?

3- Are you traveling with children under 11 years of age?

4- Are you traveling with children between the ages of 12 and 17?

5- What is the destination?

6- Please select all the countries you traveled to in the previous ten days until you arrived in Qatar, explaining that please press the Ctrl button (or cmd/command if you are using an Apple device) to select several options.

Then press Submit, a list of actions will appear that includes the following:

** A PCR test that proves that the traveler is free of Covid-19 must be carried out a maximum of 72 hours before arriving in the State of Qatar at a medical center approved by the local Ministry of Health in the country of arrival.

** To facilitate entry procedures into the State of Qatar, travelers can register through the Ehteraz electronic platform (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) at least 12 hours before the date of travel and upload the required official documents. Registration through the Ehter platform is optional for Qatari citizens and residents of the State of Qatar, while it is mandatory for citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

** Travelers who have one of the licensed vaccinations must submit the original vaccination certificate, which includes the following information:​

* The name of the person as mentioned in his official documents.

* date of birth.

* The date of receiving the doses according to the type of vaccine.

* Name of the vaccine.

* The batch number of the vaccine (optional).

* The official logo and seal of the vaccine donor.

** Citizens and residents infected with COVID-19:

Citizens and residents who have contracted COVID-19 during the past 12 months are exempted from quarantine upon return from abroad, if they do not show symptoms of the disease and the result of the PCR examination is negative. Travelers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines or Sri Lanka should see additional guidelines below.

** Citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who have contracted COVID-19 and received at least one dose of the vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health in the State of Qatar:

Citizens and residents who have been diagnosed in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and have received at least one dose of vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar will be exempted from quarantine provided that they submit a valid official certificate containing details of the previous infection, provided that it is issued by The local Ministry of Health in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Travelers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines or Sri Lanka should see additional guidelines below.

** Vaccines with conditional approval:

Passengers who have received both doses of Sinopharma will undergo an antibody test upon arrival, and if the result is positive, they will be exempted from quarantine requirements; In the event that the result is negative, the traveler must undergo quarantine according to the classification of the country of departure, in addition to undergoing a PCR examination upon arrival.

** Passengers arriving from Red List countries (excluding Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines or Sri Lanka):

* The traveler is excluded from quarantine in the event of obtaining doses of a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Public Health and the passage of (14) days after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or from a single dose in the case of a single-dose vaccine.

* Vaccinated travelers coming from the Red List countries are subject to a PCR examination at their own expense upon arrival at Hamad International Airport or the land port. The traveler must adhere to the isolation protocol if the result is positive.

** Children of citizens and residents in the State of Qatar

Unvaccinated children traveling with fully vaccinated parents between the ages of 0-17 years are subject to a 10-day home quarantine if they come from countries included in the red list.

** Children of GCC nationals

Unvaccinated children traveling with their immunized parents who are citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and who do not hold a Qatari residence card are subject to hotel quarantine for a period of 10 days if they come from the countries listed in the red list.

** Travelers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines or Sri Lanka:

* Travelers who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 are subject to hotel quarantine for two days, and the quarantine period ends after obtaining a negative PCR test result on the second day. Travelers from the above-mentioned countries must have the vaccine to enter the State of Qatar.

* Children aged 0-17 coming from the above-mentioned countries are subject to two-day hotel quarantine.