King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is currently visiting the country, thanked His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and the Qatari people for the generous hospitality.

His Majesty said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “I was pleased to visit the sisterly State of Qatar and meet my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Our discussions confirmed the depth of brotherly relations between our two countries and peoples.”

The Jordanian monarch added: “I thank my brother (His Highness) and the Qatari people for their generous hospitality, and I look forward to continuing to build on the close relations to support stability in our region and serve the causes of our nation.”

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan this evening.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed His Majesty and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and the brotherly relations between the two countries further development and growth in all fields.

For his part, His Majesty the King expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward to strengthening brotherly ties and relations of cooperation in a way that achieves common aspirations and is in the interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

During the session, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the political, economic, investment, developmental and cultural fields.