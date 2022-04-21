Several government agencies have begun preparing to disburse the leave grant due to employees, starting from the salary of the current month of April, or at any time they wish until the end of the year.

The authorities have called on their Qatari employees to submit a request for a leave grant on the approved resource program, in the event that they wish to spend it with the April salary, no later than the end of the official working day on Sunday.

His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Governmental Development Bureau, was responsible for returning grants, allowances and other advantages or equivalent advantages in the different sectors in the country, each according to his competence within clear controls for each sector.

Abdullah Al-Dosari, Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Development Affairs at the Civil Service and Governmental Development Bureau, said that as of today, Thursday, April 21st, employees can submit a request to their employer to disburse the periodic leave grant through the resources and disbursement system immediately, and this system will be available until the end of the year and there is no controls on it.