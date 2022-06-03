His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, met with H.E. Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and H.E. Mr. Noureddin Nabati, Minister of Finance and Treasury of the Republic of Turkey, on the sidelines of his participation At the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank.

During these meetings, which were held separately, the relations between the State of Qatar and each of the three countries in the financial field were reviewed, aspects of joint cooperation and the most important economic and investment developments were discussed.