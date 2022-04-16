H The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, each separately, dealt with the latest developments in the Palestinian arena.

During the two calls, the latest developments and developments were reviewed.

In this regard, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the two calls, the State of Qatar’s firm and supportive position for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state on their homeland, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Excellency also stressed the State of Qatar’s rejection of all escalatory measures practiced by the Israeli occupation forces, calling for the need to work for calm and reduce escalation and tension.

His Excellency the President of the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, a member of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, expressed their great appreciation for this position.