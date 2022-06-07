HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and HE Mr. Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, stressed the strength of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a joint press statement with the US Secretary of State, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that his visit to Washington is a really great opportunity to continue the ongoing discussions between the two countries, especially in light of unprecedented challenges in the world.

He added: We will meet often face to face in order to discuss many global challenges, and we look forward today to discussing bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as regional security issues.

He wished the US national football team success in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

For his part, the US Secretary of State welcomed the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Washington, and said: We have spent a lot of time together over the past year and a half, meeting face to face and over the phone, and this is evidence of the strength and depth of relations between the State of Qatar and the states. United.

Blinken stressed that the State of Qatar is a major non-NATO ally, and a close partner of the United States on many of the most challenging issues that we must deal with not only in the region but also throughout the world.

He continued: We have a lot to talk about today, as always, such as regional security and work to develop joint investment and trade between the two countries.

His Excellency described the relations between the peoples of the two countries as very strong, and expressed his aspiration for Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the next few months.