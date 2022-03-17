Today, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a phone call with His Excellency Mr. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

During the call, they reviewed the close bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, and ways to develop them in various fields. The latest developments in the Ukrainian-Russian crisis were also discussed, the Chadian reconciliation dialogue hosted by Doha, and the developments in Somalia, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues and topics. of common interest.