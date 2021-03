His Excellency Dr. Limogang Kwebe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Botswana, received, via video technology, a copy of the credentials of His Excellency Mr. Tariq Ali Al-Ansari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Botswana.

His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Botswana wished the Ambassador success in his work assignments, and for bilateral relations further development and growth.