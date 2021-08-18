His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today a phone call from His Excellency Mr. Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

During the call, they discussed the influx of Afghan refugees in light of the developments on the ground and the acceleration of the situation inside Afghanistan, and the need to develop international mechanisms to deal with the displaced, in addition to the recommendations of the High Commissioner not to impose forced returns on Afghan citizens.

His Excellency the High Commissioner also praised the efforts made by the State of Qatar in Afghanistan, expressing his hope that these efforts would contribute to imposing a better reality for refugees and their families.