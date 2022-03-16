HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met today in New York with HE Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest international developments and the current crisis in Ukraine, in addition to regional developments, including the current situations in Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan and Libya.

They also discussed the efforts of the State of Qatar in the fields of peace and development, in addition to its multiple partnerships with the institutions and bodies of the United Nations.

During the meeting, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s keenness to create a climate of peace, stability and development through mediation initiatives and constructive dialogue.

His Excellency also affirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to support the efforts of the United Nations through initiatives to maintain international peace and security, support international development efforts, promote and consolidate human rights, provide humanitarian assistance, and participate in collective efforts and initiatives aimed at addressing current and emerging challenges facing the region.