HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received today a phone call from HE Mrs. Melanie Jolie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.
During the call, bilateral relations of cooperation between the two countries were reviewed, and the latest developments in the region’s issues were discussed.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs reviews with his Canadian counterpart bilateral cooperation relations
