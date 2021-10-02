The Ministry of Commerce and Industry inaugurated the State of Qatar’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 under the slogan “Connecting Minds..Making the Future”.

In his statement on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, explained that the Qatar pavilion, which came under the slogan / Qatar: The Future Is Now, is a distinguished platform for strengthening trade, industrial and investment cooperation relations with various countries. The countries participating in the exhibition, stressing that this will contribute to supporting the economic sectors that serve the developmental orientations of the country, including the sectors of industry, trade and tourism.

He pointed out that the country was keen, during its participation in this year’s edition of the International Expo, to shed light on the development that has been achieved in all fields, especially in the field of national industries, the digital transformation of government services, as well as the various fields of creativity and innovation, expressing his confidence in The pavilion will be a distinct icon and a source of inspiration for all visitors.

After the opening, His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry toured the State of Qatar’s pavilion, during which he was briefed on the most prominent and pioneering projects that have been completed within the framework of implementing Qatar National Vision 2030, hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the developmental achievements of the country in various fields. .

Then His Excellency visited the pavilions of the Cooperation Council countries, during which he was briefed on their advantages, and the most prominent services and projects reviewed.

For his part, Commissioner-General Nasser Mohamed Al Mohannadi and Chairman of the Preparation and Preparation Committee for the State of Qatar’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, explained that the activities of the State of Qatar’s pavilion shed light on the country’s march towards achieving its National Vision 2030, as well as reviewing the incentives and investment opportunities provided by the State. To implement its plans to achieve economic diversification in accordance with the determinants of the National Development Strategy 2018-2022.

The pavilion of the State of Qatar includes two main exhibitions and exhibition spaces that narrate the history and culture of the State of Qatar using the latest virtual reality technologies. The total area of ​​the pavilion is about 960 square meters, while the built area is about 620 square metres.

The pavilion of the State of Qatar reflects a number of sub-themes of the main logo of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the areas of sustainability, mobility and opportunities, in line with the vision and vision of the State of Qatar for its present and future.

During its participation in the exhibition, the country seeks to consolidate its role as a safe and leading global hub for tourism and business, and to shed light on national efforts to preserve the country’s resources by investing in sustainable development and environmental protection, and constructing green buildings to support the growth of human capital.

In addition, the country aims, through its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, to showcase its efforts to lead and stimulate innovation in the fields of science and technology in a way that supports the sustainable development of the country in the future, and to highlight its initiatives that stimulate creativity by supporting and adopting artistic and cultural works that That would strengthen bridges of communication between all countries of the world.