The Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all Qatari citizens traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to adhere to the customs declaration procedures announced on the Saudi Customs website for all travelers coming to and departing from the Kingdom, whether citizens, residents or visitors, in addition to being prepared to pay customs duties and value-added tax. That may be imposed on the valuables in their possession, in order to avoid legal accountability and the application of the Kingdom’s laws against them.

Saudi Customs website link:

https://www.customs.gov.sa/ar/declare