Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health said that 26,973 doses of Coronavirus “Covid-19” vaccines were given during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses to 1,372,396 since the start of the national vaccination program.

She explained that 39.1% of those eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the State of Qatar have received at least one dose of this vaccine, and that there are 84.2% of the elderly over the age of sixty, who are considered among the groups most vulnerable to severe complications due to infection with the Covid-19 virus. , 70.8% of them received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 70.8% of them received both doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health reiterated that the speed of the vaccination program means that there is finally hope for a gradual return to normal for us in the State of Qatar and all over the world, but this will not happen in the next few weeks or months.

And she warned that the Coronavirus “Covid-19” will continue to pose a threat to our health throughout most of the months of 2021, and until all eligible individuals are vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, we must continue to follow preventive measures.