The Ministry of Interior announced the launch of the QDI digital identity card application on the Apple Store in its first phase, which includes verifying the digital identity, providing an easy way to access services on the Ministry’s website and stamping the documents issued electronically.

She said on her website that in the context of the continuous development and updating of the Ministry of Interior’s electronic services and contribution to digital transformation and the automation of systems between all ministries and authorities in the State of Qatar, the “QDI Digital Personal Card” application was launched by adding it to the Apple Store, to be available for download for IOS users. .

The application, according to the Ministry of Interior, is characterized by providing the highest degree of confidence in obtaining digital identity for users to contribute to reducing identity theft crimes by using the latest technologies such as facial recognition technology, in order to document the authenticity of identity for people qualified for the service and the accompanying protection and security for electronic transactions via the Internet. .

The application can be accessed through the link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/qdi/id1525173700

The first phase of the application includes verifying the digital identity, in addition to providing an easy way to access the electronic services on the Ministry of Interior website, as an alternative to using the current method, which includes the use of the automatic reader of the “plastic” smart card.

The application also contains the electronic seal of documents issued by the Ministry of Interior, as well as the digital wallet, which provides storage and access services for the official card and electronically signed and sealed transactions for individuals at the Ministry of Interior.

It is noteworthy that the QDI personal card application aims to enhance confidentiality and security in the field of electronic information transmission and its availability to stakeholders in order to facilitate users and achieve the Ministry of Interior slogan of integrated and secure digital services and services without auditors, and work is currently underway to add the application to other electronic stores.