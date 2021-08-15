Ministry of Interior logo

The Ministry of Interior said that “in order to ensure compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, whether related to community security or precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, it calls upon the honorable citizens to adhere to the laws and decisions issued in this regard and not to hold gatherings except within the permissible limits and to avoid any Gatherings that violate the procedures followed in the state.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the Ministry of the Interior confirmed that it is “inadmissible to stir up racial and tribal strife.”

She added: As the Ministry of Interior appeals to the honorable public to abide by the above. Its competent bodies have taken the necessary measures to apprehend those who violate the law and the precautionary measures followed.