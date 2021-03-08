The Qatar Football Association announced the selection of the Stadion Ngardi Stadion in the Hungarian city of Debrecen as an alternative to the Austrian General Arena, to be the stadium for the first Qatari national team in its first three matches in the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, which will be held this March.

The change came, due to the strict procedures for movement between European countries, which required the national team to make changes to the match stadiums after an agreement with the European Football Association / UEFA / and the member federations.



It was also agreed that the Ireland team, the third in the qualifiers, would be on the same stadium, with Qatar being the host.

The European Football Association (UEFA) had invited the Qatar Football Association to participate in the first Qatari team in the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /, in a move that reflects Doha’s position on the international sports arena.

It is noteworthy that the Qatari team will start its European campaign against Luxembourg on the twenty-fourth of March, and the second meeting will bring it together with the Azerbaijani national team on the twenty-seventh of it, while the first round matches will be concluded by a meeting with his Irish counterpart in the thirty.