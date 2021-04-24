Slovenian Alexander Ceferin, President of the European Football Association (UEFA), praised Qatar’s preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

In a press statement, the Slovenian said that the preparations for organizing the 2022 World Cup are going well, noting that during his visit to Doha last January, he witnessed “how wonderful the preparations are”, expressing his great pride in the cooperation between the European federations and the Qatar Football Association. Al Qadam, as these federations will give everything to the Qatari federation.

Alexandre Ceferin also praised the president of French club Paris Saint-Germain, Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, stressing that he looks forward to working with him to shape the future of football at the European level.

He confirmed that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the Parisian club, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of Bayern Munich, and Hantz Joachim Vatske, executive director of Borussia Dortmund, had the credit for what he called a victory in the war for football after the recent events of the establishment of the European Super League with the participation of 12 clubs .