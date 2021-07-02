His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, expressed his happiness at the graduation of the sixth mandatory qualification course for officer candidates, graduates of civil universities, which was held at the Police Institute today.

His Excellency the Prime Minister, through his official account on Twitter, said: A new batch of our sons join our security system after completing the inevitable sixth qualification course at the Police College. Today I am happy with the graduation of this promising group of our youth, and I congratulate them for their success, wishing them success in serving our country and contributing to maintaining its security and stability.

His Excellency the Prime Minister witnessed the graduation ceremony of the sixth inevitable qualification course for officer candidates, graduates of civil universities, which was held at the Police Institute.

During the ceremony, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior honored the first candidates and handed over certificates to the 64 graduates from the officer candidates at the Ministry of Interior and the “Lekhwiya” force of various disciplines.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Supreme Council of the Police College, directors of departments, senior officers of the Ministry of Interior, the “Lekhwiya” force and the parents of the graduates.

The ceremony was held amid precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).