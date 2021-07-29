His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that by issuing the Shura Council Election System Law; We call on our citizens to register in the voter registration records starting from August 1st.

His Excellency added – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – that this comes to ensure a wide participation befitting this historic entitlement, which establishes a new stage for the Qatari citizen’s participation in public affairs, and his contribution to making the future and prosperity of his country.

Today, H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Law No. (6) of 2021 issuing the Shura Council Election System Law.

The law stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.