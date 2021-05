His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.