His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, citizens, residents and the Islamic world on the advent of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account: I congratulate His Highness the Emir Al-Mufdi on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr..also I congratulate the noble Qatari people on this occasion, praying to God to you and to all those residing on this good land for continued prosperity and safety .. and every year and you and the Arab and Islamic nations are fine and peace.