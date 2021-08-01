His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated the two champions, Faris Ibrahim and Mutaz Barshim, for winning the gold medal at the 202 Tokyo Olympics.

His Excellency said in a tweet via Twitter: We congratulate the two champions, #Fares_Ibrahim and #Moataz_Barshim, for winning the gold medal, and for Qatar this historic achievement in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, wishing the champions and our sports and Olympic sector more brilliance and success.