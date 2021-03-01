His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today inspected the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /) vaccination center inside cars in the Lusail area, and was briefed on the functioning of the center, and the vaccination mechanism in cars for those who meet the requirements to take the dose The second of the vaccine, as part of the facilities provided by the Ministry of Health for the vaccination process, within the national program for vaccination against Coronavirus (Covid-19 /).