His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior issued a decision to establish the Executive Office, which reports directly to His Excellency.

The establishment of the Executive Office comes with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of government performance, ensuring the achievement of goals, results, and implementation rates entrusted to ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions, and providing strategic support to these agencies in this regard, in a manner that ensures the achievement of the highest levels of cooperation, integration, effectiveness and achievement in government work.

In order to achieve its objectives, the office may exercise all the powers and authorities necessary for this, in particular, follow up the implementation of approved plans, programmes, projects and initiatives in all economic, social, human and environmental fields, monitor and confirm progress in achieving its objectives, and provide the necessary support to ministries and other government agencies. Public authorities and institutions to implement the plans, programmes, projects and initiatives being implemented, including setting specific plans and targeted paths for implementation.

Among the tasks of the new office is to present the difficulties, problems, challenges and other obstacles that hinder implementation to the Prime Minister, when it is not possible to confront them, accompanied by appropriate solutions, treatments and proposals, and to take immediate measures to notify ministries, other government agencies and public bodies and institutions of the policies, decisions and instructions issued by the authorities and supreme councils. In accordance with the directives issued in this regard.

The office works to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation follow-up systems applied by ministries and other government agencies and public bodies and institutions, and work to develop them in coordination and cooperation with them.

It is worth noting that many developed countries have established units similar to the Executive Office of the Prime Minister, with different names, and in those countries it is known as the Delivery Unit, such as England and Malaysia.