The Ministry of Interior explained – through a tweet on its official account on Twitter – that this decision comes within the framework of the Ministry of Interior’s intensive preparations to hold the Shura Council elections in its first session.

The decision stipulated that the supervisory committee concerned with the Shura Council elections for the year 2021, headed by Major General Majid Ibrahim Al Khulaifi, Director of the Elections Department at the Ministry of Interior, and Brigadier Salem Saqr Al Muraikhi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ministry, as Vice President, and the membership of the heads of the executive committees emanating from it.

According to the decision, the supervisory committee is responsible for taking all necessary and appropriate measures to prepare for the Shura elections, including supervising the proper conduct of the electoral process and providing the necessary needs for the various work of the executive committees emanating from it (legal, security, technical, media, and the Supply and Equipment Committee).

For his part, Major General Majid Ibrahim Al-Khulaifi, head of the supervisory committee concerned with the Shura Council elections, confirmed that, based on the directives of His Excellency the Minister of Interior, the supervisory committee, immediately upon the issuance of the decision to form it, began its tasks intensively to discuss the required work plans in accordance with the terms of reference and tasks of its executive committees.

The concerned committees began to develop plans and work programs in accordance with the mandates established for the electoral committees, candidates and election committees, taking into account the stages of the electoral process that begins with registering voters, announcing the initial lists for them, then submitting and adjudicating objections and announcing the final lists of voters and then entering the stage of applications for registration of candidates and announcing their lists The initial stage, then the stage of submitting and adjudicating objections and grievances, and then announcing the final lists of the candidates, which is followed by the stage of electoral propaganda for the candidates and then the electoral silence day prior to the election day, which is set for one day.