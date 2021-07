His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received a phone call this evening from His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Hussein Robley, Prime Minister of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing developments in the situation in Somalia and a number of issues of common interest.