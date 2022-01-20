His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated the graduates of the Police College on their graduation today.

His Excellency the Prime Minister said – in a tweet via his Twitter account – that the fourth batch of the Police College constitutes a new and important addition to the security sector.

His Excellency tweeted: “With the honor and generous patronage of His Highness the Emir of the country, the Police College celebrated the graduation of its fourth batch today, which constitutes a new and important addition to our security sector.”

His Excellency the Prime Minister wished the graduates success in their working lives.