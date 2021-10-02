His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed that the Qatari people, by participating today in the Shura Council elections, marked a new historical achievement to add to our country’s balance in expanding popular participation in decision-making.

His Excellency said – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – “With the effective will of His Highness the Emir, the Qatari people voted today to choose the members of the first elected Shura Council in a general and secret ballot, marking a new historical achievement added to our country’s balance in expanding popular participation in decision-making.”

His Excellency congratulated the people and everyone who participated in this national event, saying: “I congratulate the people for this success and I thank all those who participated in this national event, candidates, voters and organizers.”