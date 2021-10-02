 Decrease font

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed that the Qatari people, by participating today in the Shura Council elections, marked a new historical achievement to add to our country’s balance in expanding popular participation in decision-making.

His Excellency said – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – “With the effective will of His Highness the Emir, the Qatari people voted today to choose the members of the first elected Shura Council in a general and secret ballot, marking a new historical achievement added to our country’s balance in expanding popular participation in decision-making.” 

His Excellency congratulated the people and everyone who participated in this national event, saying: “I congratulate the people for this success and I thank all those who participated in this national event, candidates, voters and organizers.”

