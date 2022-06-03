Today, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, paid an inspection visit to the new building of the Emergency Police Department (Al Fazaa) of the Ministry of Interior, in the Mesaimeer area.

During the visit, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior was briefed on the administration and patrol buildings in the new building, the indoor shooting range, and other facilities.

His Excellency also listened to an explanation about the capabilities of the administration, which enable it to carry out its duties according to the latest advanced procedures and modern technologies.

His Excellency was accompanied, during the visit, by a number of Their Excellencies and senior officers of the Ministry of Interior.