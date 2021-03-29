His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the conclusion of the Qatar Grand Prix – Barwa, the first round of the MotoGP World Championship for the 2021 season, which was held at the Lusail International Circuit this evening.

His Excellency also paid a visit to Qatar Motorsports Academy, during which he listened to an explanation about the various programs of the Academy, and was briefed on simulation devices equipped with the latest technologies to host digital motorsports.

A number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, H.E.