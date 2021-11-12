Ministry of Foreign Affairs logo

The annual strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United States of America will begin in Washington tomorrow in its fourth session, chaired by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America Anthony Blinken.

The Qatari delegation participating in the strategic dialogue includes a number of senior officials in the fields of: foreign affairs, defense and interior, education, higher education, public health, economy, trade, industry, investment, communications, labor, energy, environment, climate change, cultural and media affairs, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and others.

The US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue addresses a number of issues of common concern, including regional stability, defense cooperation, public health, counter-terrorism, combating human trafficking, human rights, climate change, energy and efficiency, energy independence, humanitarian aid, and economic cooperation. cultural and educational exchanges.