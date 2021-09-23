The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, stressed the need to rid the Middle East of all weapons of mass destruction.

This came during the Saudi King’s speech today, which he delivered via video link, before the work of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, stressing his country’s permanent commitment to the principles and resolutions of international legitimacy, respect for the national sovereignty of all countries, and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, as well as Continuing to confront extremist ideology based on hatred and exclusion, and the practices of terrorist groups and sectarian militias that destroy people and nations.

He stressed his country’s keenness on the recovery of the global economy, saying: The challenges facing the international community today require strengthening multilateral international cooperation. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the path to sustainable recovery depends on all of us working together in a collective framework. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia played a vital role in leading the global response to this pandemic through its presidency of the Group of Twenty last year. Commitment to its great humanitarian and development role in assisting the most needy countries and those affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

In his speech, he also addressed the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in climate change and its most important initiatives in this field, which would make an effective and influential contribution to achieving international goals, emphasizing the importance of concerted efforts in order to meet the common challenge posed by climate change and its negative effects.

The Saudi monarch addressed the essence of Vision 2030, which the Kingdom adopted to achieve prosperity and create a better future, as well as the foreign policy that is concerned with consolidating security and stability, supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions, and providing conditions that support development and achieve the aspirations of peoples for a better tomorrow, in the Middle East and in the world at large, stressing However, peace is the strategic option for the Middle East region, through a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a way that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He added that the peace initiative in Yemen, which the Kingdom presented last March, is capable of ending the conflict, sparing blood and putting an end to the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people. Unfortunately, the Houthi terrorist militias still refuse peaceful solutions, and are betting on the military option to control more lands in Yemen, and are aggressively attacking. daily on civilian objects inside the Kingdom, threatening international navigation and international energy supplies. The Houthi militias use the suffering of the Yemeni people, their urgent need for humanitarian assistance, and the risks resulting from the deterioration of the Safer tanker, as bargaining chips and blackmail.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz affirmed his country’s commitment to the principles and resolutions of international legitimacy, respect for the national sovereignty of all countries, and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, stressing that the Kingdom retains its legitimate right to defend itself in the face of attacks by ballistic missiles, drones and booby-trapped boats. And it categorically rejects any attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.

He continued, “Iran is a neighboring country, and we hope that our initial talks with it will lead to tangible results to build confidence and pave the way for achieving the aspirations of our peoples in establishing cooperative relations based on adherence to the principles and resolutions of international legitimacy, respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and their cessation of all forms of support for terrorist groups.” and sectarian militias that have brought nothing but war, destruction and suffering to all the peoples of the region, stressing the importance of making the Middle East free of all weapons of mass destruction.

“In this sense, the Kingdom supports international efforts aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and expresses its deep concern over Iranian steps that contradict its commitments and contradict what Iran has always declared that its nuclear program is peaceful,” he said.

At the conclusion of his speech, he called on the international community to stand firmly in front of all those who support, sponsor, finance and harbor terrorist groups and sectarian militias or use them as a means to spread chaos and destruction and extend hegemony and influence.