His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received a phone call from HE Robert Malley, the US special envoy to Iran.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in the region, especially in Iran.
The Secretary of State receives a phone call from the US special envoy to Iran
