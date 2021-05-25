The Shura Council held its regular weekly session, today, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Council, through visual communication technology at the headquarters of the Council.

At the beginning of the session, the Shura Council praised the positions of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of the country, “may God protect him”, in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and defending the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Arabism of Jerusalem. The Council also praised the role of the State of Qatar in stopping the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The Council welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza and the Israeli entity, and expressed its hope that this agreement would pave the way for a sustainable calm that would provide the appropriate environment for the resumption of the peace process in accordance with the international legitimacy decisions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on borders. June 4, 1967 with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The Shura Council renewed the steadfast position of the State of Qatar in support of the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and saluted the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip and in all the occupied Palestinian territories and their desperate defense of the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Arabism of Jerusalem, and their tremendous sacrifices for the sake of their just cause and their legitimate rights.

Then the Council continued its session, where it discussed a draft law to issue a law on the election system of the Shura Council. The discussion was initiated by His Excellency the Speaker of the Council, appreciating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to develop the Shura approach in the country and expand popular participation in legislation and oversight based on the provisions of the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, which came within the framework of His Highness’s decision in his speech at the opening of the session. The forty-ninth regular session of the Shura Council on November 3, 2020, with the holding of the Shura Council elections next October, and the procedures that followed to implement His Highness’s decision. The draft law on the Shura Council election system is the main step in implementing the Supreme Decree.

After discussion, the council decided to refer the aforementioned bill to a joint committee of the internal and external affairs, legal and legislative affairs committees, to study it and submit a report on it to the council.

As part of the agenda of its session today, the Council reviewed the report of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee on a draft law issuing a law on mediation in settling civil and commercial disputes. After discussing the report, the Council recommended amending two articles of its articles, approving it in its amended form, and referring its recommendations regarding it to the esteemed government.

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council briefed the Council during the session on his participation in the emergency meeting of the heads of parliaments of Arab countries, which was held by the Arab Parliamentary Union on the twelfth of the current month of May, through a visual communication technique to discuss the Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and what he presented to the meeting In the name of the council, from the positions and proposals to confront the brutal Israeli aggression and strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.

His Excellency also briefed the Council on the phone call he received from His Excellency the President of the Turkish National Assembly on the fifteenth of May, during which the conversation focused on the role of parliamentary work in stopping Israeli attacks and violations and protecting the Palestinian people.