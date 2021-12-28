Today, the Shura Council held its regular weekly session, headed by His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Council.

At the beginning of the session, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Fadala, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, read the agenda of the session, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Yousef Al-Manea, Vice-Chairman of the Joint Committee formed from the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committees, and the Financial and Economic Affairs Committees of the Council, briefed the members of the Council on what was studied and discussed regarding the two draft laws on social insurance and military retirement, during the committee’s meetings, which amounted to Six meetings.

His Excellency the Vice-Chairman of the Joint Committee indicated that the committee had finished discussing the aforementioned projects and raised questions and observations about them, as the committee decided to invite representatives of the competent authorities to discuss these questions and observations with them, and to clarify all aspects of the two bills.

In this context, His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, pointed to the importance of the two bills, and what they represent of great importance to citizens, praising the work of the Committee and its keenness to study and discuss the two bills in detail, based on the Council’s keenness on the interests of citizens and meeting their aspirations .

On the other hand, Her Excellency Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, briefed the Council on the work done in the Electoral Programs Committee, indicating the importance of this topic. In this context, she referred to the Council’s decision in its last session regarding setting up a mechanism for presenting the requests of the members to the Council.

In this context, His Excellency the Vice-President of the Council confirmed that the committee discussed and approved its work plan and system, and it also counted and collected most of the electoral programs, noting that the number of programs that were counted amounted to one hundred and eight electoral programs, seventy of which were studied, and confirmed that the committee will continue its work. Until the completion of software classification.

In this regard, the Council commended the progress made in the work of the two committees, stressing in this context its keenness to achieve the interest of the country and citizens, and everything that would achieve the public interest and meet the aspirations and aspirations of citizens, by continuing its work in accordance with the dictates of its national duty towards the homeland and the people.

The work of the session continued, as the Council reviewed the report submitted by His Excellency Mr. Khalid bin Ghanem Al-Ali Al-Maadeed, a member of the Council, on his participation in the meeting of the European Relations Delegation with the Arabian Peninsula, dedicated to climate change and renewable energy in the Gulf states, which was held via video communication technology on the ninth From this December.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al-Marri, a member of the Council, also briefed the Shura Council on the participation of the Council’s delegation in the work of the Ninth Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, from 13 to 17 December.

In this regard, the members praised the Council’s participation in these two events, pointing to the importance of the topics discussed related to climate change, combating corruption, and the Council’s role in participating in such events, which reflect its interest in urgent issues and follow-up on developments, whether at the local, regional or the international community and make an effective contribution to it.