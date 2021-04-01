Today, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the work of the first meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee began.

On the Qatari side, the meeting was chaired by Ambassador Ali bin Fahd Al Hajri, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs, while on the Saudi side it was chaired by HE Eid Al Thaqafi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs.

The committee’s meetings came in implementation of the will of the leaderships of the two countries and what was included in the Al-Ula statement, and an embodiment of the fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.