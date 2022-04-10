In a resolution adopted by consensus, the United Nations General Assembly welcomed the State of Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The decision submitted by the State of Qatar welcomed the unique dimension of the 2022 World Cup, which is organized by the International Football Association in the State of Qatar and for the first time in the Middle East. The General Assembly adopted its resolution under the title “The 2022 FIFA World Cup organized by the International Football Association in Qatar”.

The General Assembly adopted this resolution submitted by the State of Qatar and sponsored by 106 countries, under the item “Sports for Development and Peace: Building a Peaceful and Better World through Sport and the Olympic Ideal”.

In its resolution, the General Assembly affirmed that sport has an important role to play in promoting peace and development, respect for human rights, gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, especially football, given its global popularity.

The General Assembly supported the launch of the “Health World Cup 2022 – Towards a Legacy of Sport and Health” initiative, as a multi-year collaborative event jointly organized by the FIFA, the World Health Organization and the State of Qatar, and aimed at making the 2022 World Cup a beacon to promote healthy lifestyles, physical and mental health, and psychological and social well-being.

It encouraged the relevant authorities to make every effort to ensure that the 2022 World Cup leaves a lasting legacy of peace and development in the Middle East. The General Assembly also encouraged the relevant authorities to ensure a sustainable legacy for host communities, in particular with regard to financial cost, environmental and social impact, appropriate use of infrastructure, as well as participation in and involvement in sport and physical activity.

The resolution encouraged all Member States to support sport and use it as a tool to promote peace and development, including through its continuous contribution to achieving sustainable development goals and dialogue among civilizations.

Her Excellency Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, began her statement in which she submitted the draft resolution to the General Assembly with two quotes from the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, “may God protect him” during the final draw of the World Cup, which It was held in Doha on the first of April, in which His Highness expressed his “feeling of pride and happiness from now until the moment when the world will see that we are in the State of Qatar, as we promised, we will present an exceptional World Cup in our Arab world.” His Highness the Emir of the country also affirmed that “the impact of this great event does not stop at the level of fun only, but goes beyond it to higher and higher stages that lead us to rapprochement and acquaintance among the peoples of the world.”

Her Excellency stressed the keenness of the State of Qatar, along with the countries participating in sponsoring the draft resolution, to present it at a time coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, expressing the State of Qatar’s belief in the importance of the role of sport, especially football, in promoting peace, security and sustainable development. and human rights, as the three main pillars of the United Nations.

Her Excellency added that the World Cup matches organized by the International Football Association in the State of Qatar will be the first major event that brings together and unites the world after the pandemic that the world has suffered for more than two years.

She also stressed that the State of Qatar is fully prepared and ready to present an exceptional tournament at the end of this year, so that it remains a lasting legacy of peace and development in the Middle East and the Arab region.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s eagerness and enthusiasm to welcome its distinguished guests from all over the world to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. She stressed that “the State of Qatar will spare no effort to ensure the reception of the peoples of the world in a distinguished atmosphere, which will remain engraved in memory as an experience.” It is impressive and carries all the features of authentic Arab culture and hospitality.”