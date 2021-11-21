Doha Corniche witnessed, at 8:30 this evening, local time in the State of Qatar, the unveiling ceremony of the “Countdown Clock for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022”, which was organized by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in cooperation with the International Federation of Football (FIFA). A year ago, completely and completely on the great demonstration.

The ceremony was attended by a group of officials and senior guests, in addition to His Excellency Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the International Football Association (FIFA), and athletes from several countries, such as Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, ambassador of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, English David Beckham, and former Brazilian defender Cafu, ambassador of the Committee. Supreme.

The ceremony was attended by the French football star Marcel Desaillier, who won the 1998 World Cup with his country, accompanied by the former Qatari football star Adel Khamis, as well as the Tunisian Sami Trabelsi, the Qatari coach of Al Sailiya and the former player of the Tunisian team in the World Cup France 1998.

The former French player, Marcel Desaillier, presented the original version of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and kicked the ball, marking the start of the countdown to the World Cup.

It is noteworthy that the design of the watch is inspired by the logo / FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /.

The unveiling of the countdown clock lasted for half an hour, and included a light show using “drones”. The State of Qatar showed a luminous organizational face during this ceremony with many dazzling elements represented in presenting the presentation of the invitation to attend the World Cup and the lighting operations for the ceremony, in addition to Involving all groups living in Qatari society in the Arab promise to organize the World Cup after 365 days, as children, elderly and women participated in the ceremony, confirming Qatar’s readiness to kick start and open its doors in order to receive millions of visitors and fans from all over the world.

The event was broadcast live on the FIFA channel on YouTube and the websites of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, where football fans and followers around the world could watch the live broadcast of the event through various TV channels.

The unveiling of the official countdown clock comes a year before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18 in 8 stadiums with easily accessible locations from all over Qatar.

A year before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced the completion of construction in the eight stadiums hosting the first edition of the World Cup in the Arab world and the Middle East.

The announcement came after putting the final touches on Lusail Stadium, the largest stadium in the World Cup, with a fan capacity of 80,000 fans, which will witness the final match of the upcoming World Championship.

So far, Qatar has built seven entire stadiums specifically to host the World Cup competitions, while Khalifa International Stadium has witnessed comprehensive development work.

A year from now, the start of the first matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be given at Al Bayt Stadium in the city of Al Khor in the north of the State of Qatar.

It is noteworthy that Al Bayt Stadium will witness the first match on its ground at the end of November between Qatar and Bahrain, on the first day of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

With the countdown to the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, fans of the “round witch” aspire to be there, especially since football players are always looking to leave their mark in the major forums that witnessed the birth of many stars and legends of the game.

And in Doha, the “capital of sports”, which will be a stage where everyone will gather to compete in the World Cup competitions for the first time in the Arab and Gulf region, and the second in Asia, after the World Cup of South Korea and Japan in 2002.. The fans will be on a date with a unique experience thanks to the weather Featured during November and December.

The stadiums in Qatar will also be a unique masterpiece for fans and players visiting Doha for the first time, especially after they were built according to the best standards and in different geometric and architectural forms that emulate the Qatari and Arab culture and heritage.

The “FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” will undoubtedly be the most amazing and will give fans the opportunity to attend more than one match in one day, without fatigue or fatigue as was the case in previous versions, thanks to the proximity of the stadiums to each other, as well as the fans’ areas, which will witness an organization A special place for the convergence of cultures from all over the world.