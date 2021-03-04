The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from February 21 to February 25, 2021, amounted to 469 million and 867 thousand and 514 Qatari riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, residential complexes, multi-use space lands and commercial buildings.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira and Al Shamal.

The volume of real estate circulation during the period from February 14 to February 18, 2021, was 468 million and 374 thousand and 832 Qatari riyals.