Hamad International Airport

As part of the new updates to the travel and return policy, the Ministry of Public Health announced that citizens and residents of the State of Qatar who are fully immunized and coming from the Green List countries to Qatar will not be required to take a PCR test before traveling, and instead, they will be required to take the test within 36 hours of arriving in the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Health also announced updating the list of vaccines with conditional approval to include both the Sinovac vaccine and the Sputnik (V) vaccine.

The new green list, according to the website of the Ministry of Health,

includes 188 countries and includes the countries of the Cooperation Council: (Saudi Arabia – Kuwait – Emirates – Bahrain – Sultanate of Oman).

In addition to the Arab countries:

Algeria – Morocco – Tunisia – Comoros – Palestine – Somalia – Syria – Yemen – Libya

These decisions will enter into force as of Wednesday, October 6, 2021, starting at 2 pm, the time of arrival in the State of Qatar.