Today, the Ministry of Health announced that 21,806 doses of Corona “Covid-19” vaccines have been given during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 637,461 since the beginning of the vaccination program.

She said: The speed of the vaccination program means that there is finally hope for a gradual return to normal for us in the State of Qatar and all over the world, but this will not happen in the next few weeks or months.

The “Hukoomi” account via Twitter this evening renewed the reminder of how to register your desire to obtain a (Covid-19) vaccine in order to be contacted by the Ministry of Health.

This service enables individuals to register their wish with the Ministry of Health to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine. They can request an appointment if they are in one of the priority demographic groups. If they are not in one of these groups, their desire to obtain the vaccine will be recorded electronically, and they will be contacted when they are from the specified category.

** To register for the (Covid-19) vaccine, follow the following steps:

(1) Enter the registration page and click “Go to the login page”.

(2) Log in to the account of the national authentication system “Tawtheeq”.

(3) Occupation choice.

(4) Enter the employer and the health card number, if available.

(5) Click on “Click here if you want to get vaccinated”.

** additional information

* If there is no “Tawtheeq” account, a new account can be created.

* To modify the data that appears in the personal file, the user must log into the “Tawtheeq” system and make the required modification to the account first.