The private sector has played an important and pivotal role in many achievements and successes during the economic blockade by demonstrating that it deserves the confidence of the government, Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani said during the chamber’s general assembly meeting held by video conference yesterday.

Sheikh Khalifa said three years have already passed since the unjust blockade was imposed on Qatar by four of its Arab neighbors, which was aimed at undermining the country’s sovereignty and hindering its economic growth.

“Now, we are stronger. We had benefited from this experiment. The siege contributed to accelerating the country’s economic strategies, expanding agricultural and industrial projects, increasing outward investments, promoting local investment, and attracting more foreign investments to the local market.

“It also helped in providing more incentives to the private sector for promoting local industries, increasing production, enhancing relations with friendly countries, and activating trade with countries around the world,” Sheikh Khalifa stressed. He also praised the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which included 8 decisions to support and provide financial and economic incentives worth QR75bn to the private sector.

Sheikh Khalifa said the financial package would give companies the capability to adapt to the impact of the coronavirus, which had affected many economies around the world. “The financial stimulus confirms the interest of the wise leadership and the esteemed government in the private sector, and the necessity to help it to emerge from this crisis with the least losses to fulfil its intended role in the country’s economic development,” Sheikh Khalifa said. During the meeting, Qatar Chamber reviewed the obstacles facing the private sector under the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Many businessmen presented many issues related to many sectors, including contracting, retail, and the private medical sector.

Sheikh Khalifa said, “The coronavirus pandemic has affected many economies around the world, while the private sector has suffered a host of constraints that made countries strive to find appropriate solutions.”

“The crisis affected international shares, aviation industry, and industrial production, while world economic growth declined significantly, affirming that the coronavirus is still devastating the world economy, as production, supply, and air transport have been hindered worldwide,” he continued.

Sheikh Khalifa said the international community is facing “a very strong economic shock,” which is different from previous crises, affirming that the pandemic directly affected many sectors, including services, retail, real estate, education, entertainment, and the food business. “Most countries have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the epidemic, creating a combination of negative economic and trade repercussions that have a direct impact on the economy and the private sector. Governments have therefore provided financial packages and economic incentives to address the negative effects of the virus on their economies,” he said. Last year, Sheikh Khalifa said the chamber organised more than 200 events, including seminars, conferences, meetings, and exhibitions. It also participated in a significant number of activities that were held inside or outside the country.

Similarly, the chamber continued its co-operation with all ministries and authorities of the state to overcome all obstacles facing the private sector and solve all the problems facing its employees. It also organised a number of meetings and seminars with these authorities to identify laws and services offered by these bodies.